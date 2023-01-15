India’s realty sector registers highest growth in decade

Despite rising bank interest rates, India’s realty market rose by 34 percent in 2022, the highest growth over the past decade, said a recent report by leading international property consultant Knight Frank.

The rise in the real estate market has been attributed to factors such as changes in attitude toward home ownership, return to work, and the increased hiring and proliferation of e-commerce backed by economic stability. It is also being seen in the light of the opening up of the Indian economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the report, a total of 312,666 residential units were sold across the top eight realty markets in the country in 2022, registering a 34 percent growth.

The report said that new home launches rose by 41 percent with the addition of 328,129 units. Among the eight realty markets, Mumbai led in terms of residential sales, followed by the National Capital Region, which comprises Delhi and its adjoining cities, and the southern city of Bengaluru.

Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, which led to work-from-home culture, particularly in the software industry, demand for office space rose in 2022.

In a bid to contain the rising inflationary trend, the country’s central bank the Reserve Bank of India hiked the repo rate as many as five times in 2022, which led to increases in interest rate on home loans. ■