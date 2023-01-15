New aid package of 40 mln USD in cash reaches Afghanistan

January 15, 2023

A new package of 40 million U.S. dollars in cash as humanitarian aid has been delivered to Afghanistan and deposited in one of the commercial banks in Kabul, said a statement from Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), the country’s central bank, released here Sunday.

The cash aid arrived on Saturday and DAB, appreciating the assistance, would welcome any support that strengthens the banking sector in Afghanistan, the statement said.

Last month, two aid packages, each with 40 million U.S. dollars in cash, arrived in Afghanistan and had been deposited to one of the country’s commercial banks. ■

