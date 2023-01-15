Turkey’s Izmir reach women’s handball European Cup quarterfinals

January 15, 2023

Turkish handball club Izmir BSB SK reached the quarterfinals of the EHF women’s European Cup after a 33-32 away win over Israeli side Maccabi Arazim Ramat Gan on Saturday evening.

Serb center-back Dunja Tasic led Arazim to a 15-14 lead in the first half, but the Turkish side overturned the game through right-back Ece Sozmen, before right-wing Yasemin Ozgur claimed the winner.

Sozmen scored a game-high 11 goals and Busra Isikhan added six for Izmir. Tasic scored a team-high nine goals for Arazim.

In the first leg, Izmir won 27-20 over the Israelis at home last week. ■

