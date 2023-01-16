80-year-old Syrian woman struggles to preserve traditional silk craftsmanship

With the last remaining tooth and a broken arm, 80-year-old Shamsa Mohammad Bilal is trying her best to preserve the Syrian traditional art of silk knotting and dyeing.

Being the last person in Syria practicing this handicraft as a professional, Bilal hopes to pass on the intricate form of art to the future generations.

The craft, which mainly exists in Hama city of west-central Syria, entails several steps. A silk fabric must first be dyed with a certain hue that can be preserved by wrapping it in several knots. Later the fabric is dyed again with a second color that would be tied upon too.

Before untying every knot and revealing the preceding colors in a pretty pattern, the process is repeated until the last desired color was dyed. With fine craftsmanship, the silk fabric is used to make dresses and scarves.

A craftsman needs two hands and his teeth to tie the knots. After 60 years of labor, Bilal has lost all but one of her teeth — the one that a whole traditional craft depends on.

People in Hama used to purchase silk dresses for weddings in the past as a token of their wealth. However, because of the fast-paced modern lifestyle and the tough economic situation, the craft has almost died as consumers opt for more affordable and modern alternatives.

Speaking to Xinhua at her home in Hama, Bilal lamented the dying of the exquisite art.

“I am sad. I want more people to learn this craft, because they can make a living out of it and it’s also fun,” she said, adding “it is now only a dream as everything has become so expensive.”

Bilal has taught this craft in many training courses in the hope that one of the trainees could learn it and stay loyal to it.

Her determination has touched Samar Nassan, Bilal’s daughter-in-law, who told Xinhua that she feels obliged to learn silk knotting and dyeing to keep it alive.

“I was attracted to it because it’s a part of history. I think that such a craft should not go extinct,” Nassan said.

“I hope that one day I can prepare the wedding robes for my future daughter-in-law and daughters when they get married,” she said.

According to Ahmad Dbaik, a silk merchant and tailor, there were about 10 people practicing the craft 20 to 25 years ago, but Bilal is the only one left doing it today.

“The craft represents a Syrian culture and tradition. No one can easily master it. It takes months to learn, but who would spend a year learning to make a piece that may not be sold,” he said at his shop in the old quarters of Hama, adding he wished Bilal could live a long life.

The man said that people nowadays would opt for simpler crafts and items that make quick money, adding that the lack of foreign tourists has also hurt the sales of the silk fabric.

“Although we are working to create more contemporary hues to suit modern tastes, we are preserving the craft as it is since it cannot be changed. It has been like this throughout time and centuries,” the 50-year-old said.