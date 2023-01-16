Airbus delivers 661 commercial aircraft in 2022

Airbus says it had delivered 661 commercial aircraft to customers in 2022.

“In 2022 we served 84 customers with 661 deliveries, an increase of 8 percent compared to 2021,” the group said.

The A320 Family was the most popular aircraft type, with 516 deliveries worldwide. However, the new flagship aircraft A350 only had 60 deliveries.

Guillaume Faury, Airbus’ chief executive officer, said the number of commercial aircraft delivered was “obviously” fewer than target.

However, Airbus registered 1,078 gross new orders in 2022, with a backlog of 7,239 aircraft at the end of December 2022.

“The significant order intake covering all our aircraft families, including freighters, reflects the strength and competitiveness of our product line,” Faury said.

In July 2022, Faury revised down the delivery goal from 720 to around 700 commercial aircraft, due to problems with the supply chain. ■