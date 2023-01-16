Lithuania’s LTG Cargo starts transporting coal to Poland

TG Cargo, the freight forwarding subsidiary of Lithuania’s state-owned railway company Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways), has started transporting coal to Poland to help the neighboring country meet its demand for solid fuels.

The first freight train made its way to Poland last week.

Under a contract signed with the Poland’s state importer, the coal is to be transported in special containers from the port of Klaipeda to Trakiszki, from where it will be shipped by LTG Cargo Polska to Bialystok and then by partners to Braniewo in northwest Poland, according to Lithuania’s Ministry of Transport.