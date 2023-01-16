Palestine warns against Israel’s extremist policies, ambiguity of U.S. positions

Palestine has warned against the extremism of the new Israeli government against the Palestinians and the ambiguity of U.S. positions on the issue.

“The Israeli extremism and the ambiguity of the American positions will oblige the Palestinian to go for a different reaction,” Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesman of the Palestinian presidency, said in a press statement.

He made the remarks in reaction to Israeli soldiers’ killing of four Palestinians within the last 24 hours in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

“Continuing the daily killings of Palestinians and the violations of international law and conventions, including unilateral measures and provocations in holy places, will bring the situation to an uncontrollable explosion,” the spokesman warned.

The state of tension with the “extreme right-wing Israeli government seeking settlement and annexation has created an atmosphere of instability and a situation fraught with dangers that will have serious repercussions,” Abu Rudeineh added.

The U.S. positions “are ambiguous, mainly when it makes statements that speak about a two-state solution, preserving the status quo in Jerusalem, and stopping unilateral measures “without any real action on the ground,” he noted.

He warned that there would be different and firm Palestinian positions and measures to confront the Israeli actions.

The new Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right allies was sworn in on Dec. 29 last year, becoming the most right-wing government in Israel’s history.

On Friday, the Israeli cabinet for security and political affairs approved punitive measures against the Palestinian Authority for its approach to the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

The punitive measures included the deduction of 39.6 million U.S. dollars from the Palestinian tax revenue dues and the freezing of building permits in Area C, which is under full Israeli control in the West Bank. ■