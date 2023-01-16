Zimbabwe’s tourism sector attracted 300 million U.S. dollars worth of investments in 2022, as the sector continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local and foreign investments increased in the tourism industry after the removal of global COVID-19 restrictions.

A rise in hotel occupancy, coupled with growth in foreign receipts, has also positioned the sector toward growth.

Overall international arrivals surged 256 percent in 2022 from the previous year, while visitors from other parts of Africa rose by 130 percent.