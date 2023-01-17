Erdogan, Putin discuss grain deal, Turkey’s mediation efforts

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday discussed the grain deal and Ankara’s efforts to mediate between Kiev and Moscow, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

In a phone conversation, the two leaders discussed the “grain corridor and the export of ammonia, as well as concrete steps to produce flour in Turkey from the Russian grain and send them to the African countries in need,” according to the statement.

Erdogan reiterated that Ankara was “ready to undertake the task of facilitating and mediating for the achievement of a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.”

In July last year, Russia and Ukraine separately signed a document in Istanbul with Turkey and the United Nations on grain and fertilizer exports from Ukraine and Russia to ensure supplies to global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Turkey has been acting as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine since their conflict broke out in February 2022.

Turkey has proposed recently that Russia and Ukraine establish a humanitarian corridor mechanism through Istanbul for the swap of injured soldiers and civilians trapped on the battlefield, local media reported on Monday. ■