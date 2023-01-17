Israeli hi-tech’s fundraising down 42 pct in 2022: report

Israel’s hi-tech companies have raised a total of 14.95 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, the Israeli IVC Research Center reports.

This is a sharp decrease of about 42 percent, compared with the record-high 25.86 billion dollars raised in 2021, according to the Israel Tech Review, written by IVC and Bank Leumi.

“The main reason for the annual decline is the reduced activity in global markets, which resulted from economic instability and a decline in companies’ value,” Marianna Shapira, research manager at IVC, told Xinhua.

“The activity in the Israeli market reflects the global slowdown, as seen in the second half of the year,” she added.

However, the funds raised in 2022 are the second highest in history, with most of the amount invested in the sectors of cybersecurity, food tech, and fintech, the report said.

A total of 663 deals, 36 of which were mega-deals of at least 100 million dollars, have been made during 2022. In addition, 706 hi-tech companies were established in Israel in the past year, it added.

The authors predict that 2023 will be difficult for many Israeli start-up companies, but without a major economic crisis or a significant change in the geopolitical map, there will be a return to growth in capital flowing into Israeli hi-tech in the second half of the year. ■