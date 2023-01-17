Israel’s unemployment rate edges up in Dec. 2022

The unemployment rate of Israel hit 4.3 percent in December last year, up from 4.1 percent recorded the month before, according to figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

The number of unemployed people increased from 181,100 in November 2022 to 189,300 in December, according to the bureau.

The number of jobless people in December is the highest since November 2021, according to bureau figures.

“Due to the economic situation in Israel, high inflation, rising base interest and a general slowdown in particular, many people had no choice but to try to return to work, but then found it difficult to find a job,” Gad Lior, a senior analyst for Yedioth Ahronoth daily newspaper, told Xinhua.

In April 2022, the unemployment rate in Israel was 3.1 percent, the lowest in 42 years, with only 132,600 jobless people.

In a broader definition, which includes another 39,000 people who are temporarily absent from work or were laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate in Israel is currently 5.1 percent, according to the bureau. ■

