Japan’s declining birthrates prompt family payment

The Tokyo metropolitan government plans to provide households in the Japanese capital with a monthly allowance of 5,000 yen (about 38 U.S. dollars) per child aged up to 18, in a bid to address the falling birthrate in the country.

In an attempt to halt the rapidly declining birthrate, the plan will cover around 1.93 million children who are currently eligible for the monthly subsidy, regardless of their household income, starting from fiscal 2023.

The metropolitan government is considering securing the necessary funds for the planned benefits under its budget for fiscal 2023, which starts in April.