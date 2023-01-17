Ukraine sets to get 3 bln euros from EU this week: PM

Ukraine is set to receive 3 billion euros (about 3.25 billion U.S. dollars) from the European Union (EU) this week as a part of fresh financial aid, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Monday.

Shmyhal wrote on Telegram that Ukraine and the EU signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the macro-financial program for Kiev worth 18 billion euros (about 19.5 billion U.S. dollars).

The funds will help Ukraine to maintain macroeconomic stability and cover all critical expenses this year amid the conflict with Russia, Shmyhal said.

In 2022, Ukraine received 32.1 billion dollars in international aid, with 8 billion dollars of the funds coming from the EU, according to the country’s central bank. ■