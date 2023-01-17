Ukraine’s 2022 defense expenditure accounts for 32.5 pct of GDP

Ukraine’s defense spending in 2022 accounted for 32.5 percent of the country’s gross domestic product amid the conflict with Russia.

In 2022, Ukraine allocated 1.536 trillion hryvnias (about 42 billion U.S. dollars) for national security and defense.

Ukraine increased its initial defense budget for 2022 by 1.231 trillion hryvnias (about 33.66 billion dollars) after the introduction of martial law on Feb. 24, 2022.

This year, the East European country plans to spend 1.141 trillion hryvnias (about 31.2 billion dollars) to cover its defense needs. ■