Finland’s industrial output is decreasing compared to a year ago, Statistics Finland reported, with new orders in the industry declining in November by almost nine percent.

Seasonally-adjusted industrial output declined by 1.2 percent from October to November, and working day-adjusted output by 3.1 percent from the year before. November was the first month since July 2020 when all the main industries experienced a decline in orders in the same month, Statistics Finland said.

Jukka Appelqvist, chief economist of the Finnish Chamber of Commerce, told Finnish news agency STT that the outlook for the industry has darkened since the end of autumn.

According to Appelqvist, during the early months of 2022 Finnish industries showed excellent growth figures, standing them in good stead for the economic challenges triggered by the conflict in Ukraine. The structure of Finnish manufacturing is heavy on large projects, Appelqvist added, therefore the decline in new orders did not initially impact production output that much.

Meanwhile, said Danske Bank’s Chief Economist Pasi Kuoppamaki, domestic demand is burdened by inflation and rising interest rates. In addition, trade with Russia has collapsed, and economic growth is freezing worldwide.

The value of new orders in Finnish manufacturing was 8.9 percent lower in November 2022 than twelve months earlier, Statistics Finland reported. ■