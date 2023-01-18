Greek economy on the right track despite challenges

The Greek economy was on the right track despite challenges, and structural reforms were key to continued progress, Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann said last week.

“Greece’s reform efforts are paying off. The Greek economy is on the right track and it will be important to stay the course. The strong and rapid rebound in economic activity from the COVID-19 crisis is testament to these efforts”.

Greece’s 2023 state budget, ratified by the parliament last month, foresees 1.8 percent GDP growth this year.

In order to sustain recovery, the OECD recommends keeping debt-to-GDP ratios on a downward path, and better allocating public spending to areas that support economic growth. The functioning of the labor market should be improved, the organization says, and efforts to foster the health of the banking sector maintained.