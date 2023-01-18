Israel begins work on Gaza wall

Israel has started to build a 4.6-km-long wall around the Gaza Strip to protect Israeli communities in its vicinity from fire from the coastal Palestinian enclave.

The wall is being built along two highways near Gaza. Bicycle lanes will also be constructed as part of the project.

Israel has already built on-ground and underground barriers to prevent Palestinians in Gaza from entering Israel. However, during clashes, militants in Gaza often fire rockets and gunfire at Israel’s southern communities.