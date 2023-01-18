Israel’s hi-tech exports, excluding services, up by about 18 percent

Israel’s hi-tech exports, excluding services, rose by about 18 percent in 2022, said an annual foreign trade report released by the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics.

Israel’s exports of hi-tech goods amounted to 23.6 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, compared to 19.98 billion dollars in 2021, the figures showed.

The main hi-tech exports were computers, electronic products and optical products, which increased by 11 percent year on year to 16.7 billion dollars, as well as pharmaceutical products, which jumped by 81 percent year on year.

The report also showed that Israel’s total goods exports rose 18 percent year on year to 66.5 billion dollars in 2022, while Israeli imports rose by 16.9 percent to 106.3 billion dollars. ■