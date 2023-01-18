Morocco, Israel agree to expand military cooperation

Morocco and Israel have agreed to expand military cooperation in areas including intelligence, air defense and electronic warfare, according to a statement released by Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces (FAR) on Tuesday.

The two countries discussed various areas of military cooperation during the first follow-up meeting of the Moroccan-Israeli Defense Cooperation Committee in Rabat on Monday and Tuesday, including logistics, training, as well as acquisition and modernization of equipment, it read.

Since the normalization of their relations in December 2020, Israel and Morocco have strengthened military ties and signed a military cooperation agreement during the visit of former Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz in Rabat in Nov. 2021.

Former Israeli army Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi paid a visit to Morocco in July 2022, while Belkhir El Farouk, inspector general of the FAR, visited Israel with a military delegation in September 2022. ■