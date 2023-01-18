UNICEF ships 30 metric tons of medical supplies to Somalia

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has shipped about 30 metric tons of medicine and medical supplies to support lifesaving health services in the most affected areas in Somalia.

UNICEF said it is working with the government and implementing partners to target famine-risk districts that are particularly vulnerable as many children, mothers, and people with illnesses or malnutrition in these areas may be unable to access healthcare.

Its top priority is to sustain a robust response to this crisis and provide an integrated package of services, including lifesaving health care, immunizations, treatment for severe acute malnutrition and access to safe and adequate water and sanitation for the most vulnerable children.