Sales of BMW and MINI battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in 2022 more than doubled year-on-year and reached 215,755 units.

Total car sales, however, fell by 4.8 percent to just under 2.4 million units last year, despite record sales of the luxury brand Rolls-Royce. Sales of the BMW core brand dropped 5.1 percent to 2.1 million units.