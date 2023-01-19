Israel’s Elbit to provide new training center for air force

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems says it will provide a new mission training center (MTC) for the F-15 and F-16 fleets of Israeli Air Force.

The contract, worth 180 million U.S. dollars, will be delivered over a three-year period with an additional 15-year period that will include operation and maintenance services, Elbit said in a statement.

The new training center will operate alongside an existing center, both at a southern air force base.

The two MTCs will improve the quality of aircrew training, doubling the number of training sorties for the F-15 and F-16 aircrew, the statement said.

The new center will include 10 simulators with advanced high-resolution displays, accurate weapon simulation, and Elbit’s arena generator, which combine to enable simulation of current and future battlefield environments, it added. ■