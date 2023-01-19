Israel’s Elbit to provide new training center for air force

January 19, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Israel, Mediterranean Focus, Top Story 0

 Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems says it will provide a new mission training center (MTC) for the F-15 and F-16 fleets of Israeli Air Force.

The contract, worth 180 million U.S. dollars, will be delivered over a three-year period with an additional 15-year period that will include operation and maintenance services, Elbit said in a statement.

The new training center will operate alongside an existing center, both at a southern air force base.

The two MTCs will improve the quality of aircrew training, doubling the number of training sorties for the F-15 and F-16 aircrew, the statement said.

The new center will include 10 simulators with advanced high-resolution displays, accurate weapon simulation, and Elbit’s arena generator, which combine to enable simulation of current and future battlefield environments, it added. ■

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 6793 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG