Libya, WHO discuss treatment of Libyan pediatric cancer patients

January 19, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Libya, Mediterranean Focus 0

Libyan Acting Health Minister Ramadan Abu-Janah recently discussed with the World Health Organization (WHO) representative Elizabeth Hoff the implementation of a previously signed agreement to treat Libyan pediatric cancer patients.

The Libyan National Oil Corporation and the WHO signed an agreement in January 2022 to provide 720 children in Libya with cancer medication, said the Libyan Health Ministry in a statement.

Hoff also expressed interest in working with the ministry to treat the country’s muscular atrophy patients, and will form a specialized technical team to come up with a mechanism.

Due to years of armed conflict and insecurity, Libyan authorities have been struggling to provide proper basic services to the citizens, mainly healthcare and education.

