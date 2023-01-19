New measures for youth crimes

Australia’s state of Queensland will implement new measures with tougher penalties to crack down the youth crimes.

The new measures, include increasing the maximum penalty for stealing a car from seven years to 10 years of imprisonment.

The suspect will face a more severe penalty of 14 years, if the offense is committed at night, where the offender uses violence or threatens violence, is armed or pretends to be armed, is in company, or damages or threatens to damage any property.

The state will also amend the Youth Justice Act requiring courts to take into account previous bail history, criminal activity and track record when sentencing. Young offenders will be in custody for longer to make sure they can complete the requisite rehabilitation and reform programs set out by the courts.