Last year, temperatures in Slovenia were the highest since measurements started.

The average air temperature in 2022 in Slovenia reached 10.8 degrees Celsius, almost two degrees above the 1981-2010 average.

All four seasons of 2022 were warmer than the average in the country. The average annual temperature has increased by 2.3 degrees Celsius since 1970 and has been increasing by about 0.4 degree every ten years.