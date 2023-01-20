Due mainly to the ongoing Ukraine crisis, the accelerating rate of inflation and high electricity prices, the number of bankruptcies in Sweden rose to the highest level in a decade during the second half of 2022, according to statistics released earlier this month.

Between July and December 2022, 22 percent more bankruptcies were registered than in the same period in 2021, business and credit reference agency UC said in a press release.

According to UC, nearly 3,500 companies filed for bankruptcy in the said period, around 300 more than in the same period in 2013, when the previous record was registered.

