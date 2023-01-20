Global passenger car market to grow 4 pct in 2023: German industry association

The global passenger car market is expected to grow 4 percent to 74 million units in 2023, the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) has said.

Despite the moderate growth predicted for this year, market volumes worldwide would remain 8 percent below pre-COVID-year 2019, according to the industry association.

The market in China has already recovered more quickly and is “back above the pre-COVID-19 level in 2022,” the VDA said. Sales in the world’s biggest car market are to increase by 3 percent to 23.7 million units this year.

The passenger car market in the United States is expected to grow by 4 percent to 14.2 million units, while the VDA forecasts a 5 percent sale increase to 11.8 million passenger cars in Europe.