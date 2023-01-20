Nagelsmann tightening reins at Bayern

Success on all stages is a must for Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann ahead of the Bundesliga’s restart after the winter break.

“We will all be judged by the success we achieve in the Champions League; it’s a must to be among the best,” Nagelsmann stated in advance of the Bavarians’ opener against RB Leipzig this Friday.

While the Bayern coach has increased pressure on his squad, the former Leipzig coach is aware that his future depends highly on the outcome of the 2022/23 season.

“My job is to design the rest of the season to make sure I sit firmly in the saddle,” Nagelsmann stated. “We are all dedicated to success, the coach is no exception.”

The Bayern coach admitted that for some of his players, this might become harder than before.

“All of us have in mind we face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. It’s with us every day,” he said.

Despite having delivered satisfying performances, Bayern’s second-choice keeper Sven Ulreich will most likely will find himself on the bench against Leipzig, with new arrival Yann Sommer set to be in the starting 11.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach keeper and Swiss international joined Bayern this Thursday to replace the injured Manuel Neuer.

To survive the challenges ahead, Nagelsmann has tightened the reins.

Next to Ulreich, Bayern icon Thomas Muller will miss out on the starting lineup, as rising midfield star Jamal Musiala and spearhead Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting have surpassed the 33-year-old.

Muller being on the bench stands for a new policy at Bayern, as Nagelsmann follows a strict efficiency principle.

“Thomas is clever enough to see the others did a good job while there is no doubt that he is still world-class in several positions,” the Bayern coach said.

Nagelsmann tried to ease tensions around Muller by stating: “I can assure you; he will be playing an important role for us. We have so many games to play until the finish; everyone will get their share.”

Nagelsmann made clear the games in the Bundesliga will be important preparation to get into shape for PSG.

“I am a friend of getting started at full speed right away. There is no time for getting used to starting again in the league,” the Bayern coach said.

Positive results will affect the reigning German champions’ performance against PSG, Nagelsmann added.

Facing PSG is a 50-50 case, from his perspective. “It’s an issue of being in the right shape; and that we can gain in the league and German Cup games in advance.” ■