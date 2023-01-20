Sweden will be part of the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI) and participate in air policing over the Baltics.

The Scandinavian country, which last year decided to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), is also prepared to participate in air policing above the Black Sea and Iceland.

Spearheaded by Germany, the ESSI, launched at a NATO defense ministers’ meeting in October 2022, aims to create a European air and missile defence system through the common acquisition of air defence equipment and missiles by European nations, and to strengthen NATO’s Integrated Air and Missile Defence.

Sweden and Finland simultaneously submitted their formal requests to join NATO in May 2022. But so far, two NATO allies, Hungary and Türkiye, have yet to ratify their accession protocols. ■