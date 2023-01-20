Ukrainian leader, European Council president meet to discuss cooperation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday held talks with visiting President of the European Council Charles Michel to discuss cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union (EU), Zelensky’s press service reported.

Speaking at a press conference after their talks, Zelensky said the scale of the current cooperation between Ukraine and the EU is historical for both sides.

Zelensky thanked the EU for the decision to allocate 18 billion euros (about 19.50 billion dollars) for Ukraine this year, and for military, political and humanitarian support.

Zelensky informed Michel about the situation on the frontline, calling for more defense supplies for Kiev and new sanctions against Russia.

The Ukrainian and the EU leaders also talked about the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the preparations for the summit to consider its implementation.

Another theme of the discussion was Ukraine’s path toward integration with the European Union.

“This year we should start negotiations. This is our goal regarding Ukraine’s membership in the EU. There are all the necessary prerequisites for this. We have great motivation, great desire, we are moving forward,” Zelensky stressed.

For his part, Michel emphasized the importance of the EU’s humanitarian, political and military support for Ukraine.

“Recently, Ukraine has been receiving heavy weapons, air defense. And I think that it is necessary to continue efforts in this direction. Because perhaps the next few weeks will be crucial and decisive,” Michel said.

Michel arrived in Kiev earlier in the day. ■