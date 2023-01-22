Yemen’s presidential council seeks to fight corruption in banking sector

Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) recently issued a new decision aimed at fighting corruption and developing the collapsed economy in the war-ravaged Arab country.

As part of its intervention, the PLC ordered Prime Minister Maeen Abdul-Malik to lead a new crisis committee to monitor the economic developments and supervise the banking sector across the country.

The new crisis committee will also serve to mitigate monetary distortions in the country’s banking market, the state-run Saba News Agency reported.

“This new committee will mainly look for urgent solutions to the collapse of the national currency, inflation, famine, unemployment and the rest of the ramifications related to the economic crisis,” a local Yemeni official told Xinhua.

“Paying the salaries or the country’s public employees will also be discussed between representatives of the two warring sides under the auspices of the United Nations,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

During the past months, Yemen’s Houthi group stepped up attacks on the oil facilities in areas controlled by the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

Officials from the Yemeni government have accused the Houthis of creating nationwide panic and negatively impacting the faltering economy by threatening to strike foreign oil companies in Yemen.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia stormed several northern cities and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced four million, and pushed the country to the brink of starvation. ■