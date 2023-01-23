Electric vehicles appeal to more Jordanians for lower driving costs

More and more Jordanians now prefer electric vehicles (EVs) to fuel-powered ones because the EVs are now more competitive in terms of driving costs.

Jihad Abu Nasser, spokesperson of the automobile industry at the Jordan Free Zone Investor Commission, said the demand for EVs in Jordan is “growing dramatically” each year, with the number of EVs standing at around 60,000 in the country.

He added that roughly 16,000 electric vehicles have been cleared during 2022 from the free zone, increasing by 180 percent compared to 2021.

The main reason is that driving and owning an EV are cheaper compared to a fuel-powered car, he explained.

While the demand for electric vehicles rose, demand for other vehicles declined.

Diesel vehicles’ clearance decreased by around 10 percent in 2022, while that of gasoline cars witnessed a roughly 20 percent decrease and hybrids’ clearance numbers dropped by about 40 percent, according to Nasser.

Mohammad Qadri, an EV seller, said the high prices of gasoline over the past few years have significantly promoted the demand for electric vehicles.

“Owning an electric vehicle is very affordable now because maintenance is available and Jordan has sufficient production of electricity,” he told Xinhua.

Fadi Hatem, a mechanic with expertise in EVs maintenance, said the cost of maintenance is no longer a concern for owning EVs.

“Almost five years ago, the cost of maintenance for the battery, lights and other parts was high, and the spare parts were costly as well. But as the number of EVs increased, many traders started to import spare parts for EVs, so the prices went down significantly. Also, there are many centers now that can conduct maintenance for EVs,” Hatem said.

Hala Hamzeh, an engineer who owns a small-sized electric vehicle, said it is very convenient for her to use the vehicle and it does not cost much.

“I pay around 40-60 Jordanian dinars (56-85 U.S. dollars) per month for charging my car and this is very cheap compared to the prices of gasoline in Jordan. This is good for our pockets and for the environment,” Hamzeh added.

However, the boom of EV business in the country is partly constrained by the lack of power-charging stations.

Jordan’s Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission said that there are 54 power-charging stations currently in the country and there are licenses to build 92 more stations across Jordan.

“We need more. Currently, EV drivers can only charge their vehicles for 20-30 minutes at the power-charging stations because there are always queues,” said Qadri. ■