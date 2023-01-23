Jordan urges more financial support for UN’s Palestine refugee agency

Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday stressed the need to diversify funding sources for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to ensure its financing sustainability.

During a phone conversation with UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini, Safadi said Jordan will continue to coordinate with international partners to mobilize support for the UNRWA and called on donors to offer multi-year commitments, according to a statement issued by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

Safadi also welcomed the UN General Assembly’s decision in December 2022 to extend the agency’s mandate, underlining its important role in providing essential services to 5.7 million Palestinian refugees.

Safadi stressed the need for continuing UNRWA operations until the issue of Palestinian refugees is resolved in line with the relevant international references and resolutions, and in accordance with the two-state solution.

For his part, Lazzarini thanked Jordan for its efforts to mobilize global support for UNRWA.