Turkish ice creams of all kinds in China

A variety of Turkish ice creams of all kinds and colors, including but not limited to sorbets and snacks, have tickled the taste buds of Chinese consumers.

Neville Ceasar, CEO of MADO China, is now busy discussing new collaborations. As a famous Turkish brand of ice cream, MADO also offers coffee, drinks, desserts, and baked products, making the brand a chain restaurant trademark.

MADO opened its first offline store in Guangzhou, the capital of south China’s Guangdong province, in 2017. Since then, the company has continued its exploration journey in the Chinese market, and now owns six offline stores in different Chinese cities, such as Yiwu, a “world supermarket.”

MADO also runs online stores on many popular internet platforms, including Tmall, TikTok, and PDD.

“I hope MADO is not only a restaurant, but also a place for relaxation, business negotiations, and a location of friend gatherings,” Neville said.

“If foreign companies intend to enter the Chinese market, they should attend this exhibition to display their products and strength, which is also a communication channel between business people and Chinese government officials,” Neville said.

Over the past 15 years, Neville has witnessed that more foreign companies have entered the Chinese market while local companies have been growing rapidly.

“The Chinese market is large, and there are still opportunities,” he said.