1960: “Barricades week” in Algiers

January 24, 2023 Famagusta Gazette

1960: Some units of European volunteers in Algiers stage an insurrection known as the “barricades week”, during which they seize government buildings and clash with local police.

After major demonstrations in Algiers and several other cities in favor of independence and a United Nations resolution recognizing the right to independence,Charles de Gaulle, the first president of the Fifth Republic, decided to open a series of negotiations with the FLN. These concluded with the signing of the Évian Accords in March 1962.

