Isla, Oliver top baby names in New Zealand

Isla and Oliver have been the top popular girl’s and boy’s names, respectively, in New Zealand for 2022, the Department of Internal Affairs has said.

After being second place in 2021, Isla came first for the most popular girl’s name in New Zealand for 2022. Isla has been in the top three each year since 2016. Oliver remained at the top for the most popular boy’s name for the 10th year in a row, the department said in a statement.

According to the statement, the most popular gender-neutral name for 2022 was Riley.

A total of 18,041 different first names were given to a total of 59,711 babies that were registered in 2022. In 2021, there were 56,013 births registered in New Zealand, with a total of 16,790 different first names, it said.

Two new additions have made it to the country’s top ten girl’s names. Harper sits at ninth place and Sophie at 10th. They replaced Isabella and Ella, which were eighth and 10th place in 2021, respectively.

Hudson is also new to New Zealand’s top ten boy’s name, coming in at ninth place. Hudson replaced Lucas, which was the seventh most popular name for boys in 2021, according to the statement. ■