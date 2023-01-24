Israel to establish national research institute in the field of electrochemical energy storage

Israel will establish a national research institute in the field of electrochemical energy storage.

The institute will deal with the development of advanced batteries of several types, such as sodium-ion, solid state, and metal-air ones, along with fuel cells, green hydrogen, super cables for breaking down storage at high powers.

In addition to research, the institute will train personnel in electrochemical storage areas and work on the transfer of innovative technologies from academia to industry.

Energy storage is of great importance to the transition of the Israeli economy to clean energy.