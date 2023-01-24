New wind power plant in northwestern Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan’s National Power Grid company and Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power recently signed a power purchase agreement on a wind power plant in northwestern Uzbekistan.

The power plant, located in Karakalpakstan region, has a capacity of 1500 megawatts.

It will be built and operated by the ACWA Power and will be commissioned in 2026. The plant is expected to produce 5.2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.

The plant will have a Battery Energy Storage System to smooth out the intermittent power output from the wind turbines.

ACWA Power will also construct an overhead transmission line of more than 800 km to pass the wind power from the northwest of Uzbekistan to its central part.