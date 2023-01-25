Feature: Chinese vocational workshop helps foster skilled workforce in Europe

“Aqui … Onde a terra se acaba E o mar comeca … (Here, where the land ends and the sea begins …),” as acclaimed by Luis de Camoes, one of the greatest Portuguese poets, vividly depicts the superb location of his motherland in the westernmost part of the Eurasian continent.

In the eastern part of the continent is China, thousands of miles away from Portugal. Hundreds of years ago, Chinese blue and white porcelain ware and colorful silk-knitted products came to Portugal across the ocean, and have since been merged with local porcelain making and fabric weaving techniques respectively.

Nowadays, the two countries’ friendship has been enriched by a new joint program, an ongoing signature of international vocational education cooperation.

In the presence of leaders of the two countries, the Luban Workshop, co-founded by Portugal’s Polytechnic Institute of Setubal (IPS) and Tianjin Vocational College of Mechanics and Electricity in north China’s port city of Tianjin, was officially signed and put into operation on Dec. 5, 2018.

The workshop, named after Lu Ban, an ancient Chinese woodcraft master, is a Chinese vocational workshop program training talent overseas, a win-win model for vocational education cooperation.

It is the first of its kind on the European continent, and mainly offers two majors — electrical automation and industrial robotics.

“We have transferred our advanced teaching equipment, professional standards and teaching resources to Portugal, a developed country, testifying that China’s vocational education has been recognized by the world in advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and other fields,” said Zhang Weijin, president of Tianjin Vocational College of Mechanics and Electricity.

Under the guidance of China’s Ministry of Education, the Luban Workshop project is initiated and promoted by Tianjin municipality, which provides both degree education and vocational training.

Instead of teaching the overseas students directly, the Chinese teachers have first trained local teachers in line with Chinese standards.

Jose Lucas, a professor of IPS, still remembered his amazement at the advanced technology and training equipment of the Chinese vocational college when he came there for the first time in 2018.

“I never thought that China’s technology has developed to the world’s leading level,” Lucas said.

Courses offered by the Chinese side focus on the operation and installation of equipment, while those by the Portugese side deal with system debugging. Therefore, China has provided over 10 sets of manufacturing and artificial intelligence devices to the workshop, said Jiang Ying, director of the electrical automation teaching and research department of the Tianjin vocational college.

“I have been in Luban Workshop for over three years, where I learned how to work with various robotic devices, human vision devices RFID systems,” said Alexandre Geraldo, a student from IPS. “I also developed a research project on industrial communication there.”

Apart from providing advanced training equipment, Chinese teachers have also encouraged and guided local students to show their skills in a practical way, notably in joining competitions.