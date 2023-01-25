Germany’s retail sector saw turnover rise to a new record high in 2022 due to surging consumer prices, according to preliminary figures published by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

The sector’s nominal (not price-adjusted) turnover exceeded the previous year’s figure by 8.2 percent. The real (price-adjusted) retail turnover was 0.3 percent lower in 2022 than in the record year of 2021.

Online and mail order sales, which still recorded “enormous growth during the COVID-19 pandemic,” fell 8.1 percent in real terms. Physical shops, on the other hand, roughly achieved 2021 levels as price-adjusted sales dropped by 0.3 percent only, Destatis said.