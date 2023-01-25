Lebanese judge resumes probe into Beirut port blast

The judge investigating the Beirut port blast has resumed his work after a 13-month suspension under political pressure, the National News Agency reported.

Upon returning to the office, Judge Tarek Bitar ordered the release of five detained suspects and announced his plan to press charges against others.

The investigation into the Beirut port blast was suspended in December, 2021 after a series of complaints were filed against Bitar, forcing him to halt his probe.

Primary investigations into the blast revealed that the ammonium nitrate stored since 2014 in a warehouse at Port of Beirut caused explosions. ■