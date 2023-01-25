Researchers in Israel develop facial recognition system for cattle monitoring

JERUSALEM – Israeli researchers have developed a real-time cattle tracking system using facial recognition technology.

The system, developed at the ministry’s Volcani Institute in central Israel, can provide insights into the well-being of cows in real time, prediction of distress situations, eating behaviors, estimates of food consumption, and more, the ministry said.

The system, which uses unique, fast AI algorithms for facial recognition and classification, was designed to remotely monitor each and every cow without disturbing it with an ear tag or branding, the ministry added.

It can capture a frame of a cow’s face from any video file taken in a barn and identify it using biometrics recognition, through which the system tracks every cow in the barn in real-time, and records its locations and eating times.

The facial recognition system can prevent harm to the cow’s welfare, contribute to improving the cow’s living conditions, and thus improve the dairy industry.