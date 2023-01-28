1977: The Great Lakes Blizzard

1977: The first day of the Great Lakes Blizzard, which dumps 3 metres (10 ft) of snow in one day in Upstate New York. Buffalo, Syracuse, Watertown, and surrounding areas are most affected.

Daily peak wind gusts ranging from 46 to 69 mph (74 to 111 km/h) were recorded by the National Weather Service in Buffalo, with snowfall as high as 100 in (254 cm) recorded in areas, and the high winds blew this into drifts of 30 to 40 ft (9 to 12 m).

There were 23 total storm-related deaths in Western New York, with five more in northern New York.