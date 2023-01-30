Analysis: Hertha in turmoil after Bobic dismissal

Back in June 2022, a brighter future seemed possible for struggling Hertha BSC. The fans’ choice, the former ultra-supporter Kay Bernstein, captured the club’s leading job as president in a disputed election and promised to “restore the club’s soul.”

Seven months later, the Berlin club seems to have reached a new level of disorder and is facing a more uncertain future than ever.

Bernstein’s attempt to reinstall what he called lost identity and set up a promising structure led to the dismissal of CEO Fredi Bobic on Saturday, in the wake of a disastrous season re-start with three defeats.

The most painful one, losing 3-1 in the city derby against Union Berlin, made the barrel overflow.

From the start, the relationship between the alpha men was burdened by different visions of the future.

By firing Bobic after 606 days in charge, Bernstein increased the effort to perform a balancing act between tradition and heading to new shores. His approach to surviving the current turmoil seems to return to some of the club’s familiar faces of the past.

Former midfielder and assistant coach Andreas Neuendorf and former academy chief Benjamin Weber will cover Bobic’s business fields.

Neuendorf played 149 times for Hertha and was sacked together with former first-team coach Pal Dardai in November 2021.

New sporting director Weber left in February 2022 after 18 years and increasing tensions with Bobic. “We need more passion for the club,” president Bernstein had said.

Much more than the confusing exchange of working staff, the transition from a traditional member-run club to advanced modern structures under the aegis of an outside investor seems a challenging burden.

In 2019, Lars Windhorst moved in, delivering 374 million euros and announcing ambitious plans to develop Hertha into an outfit to challenge Europe’s leading clubs.

The attempt ended up in turmoil with Windhorst leaving, trying to sell his 65 percent of shares to a new investor. Negotiations with 777 CEO Joshua Wander are said to be going well, and will possibly allow Hertha to sign new arrivals over the next few days to increase its quality.

Two days are left until the German transfer window closes.

Hertha’s future appears like a balancing act due to a debt level of reported 210 million euros.

Additional trouble seems ahead as coach Sandro Schwarz is under fire with possible successors being mentioned. Former Hertha and Chinese Super League coach Felix Magath is showing interest.

“Last season we only faced finals; I enjoyed that overwhelmingly. It wasn’t a burden, it was a challenge that thrilled me,” Magath said of his short stint as Hertha coach last season, during which he kept the capital side in the Bundesliga.

Despite the latest actions, unrest seems to remain aside from coach Schwarz enjoying a second chance. This Sunday, police forces turned up to secure the club’s training session. ■