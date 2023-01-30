Lebanon condemns deadly Israeli raid in N. West Bank

January 30, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen during an official inauguration ceremony at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on Dec. 29, 2022. Benjamin Netanyahu, the longest-serving Israeli leader, returned to power on Thursday as the country's prime minister at the helm of an extreme-right coalition. (JINI via Xinhua)

The Lebanese foreign ministry on Sunday condemned the recent deadly Israeli raid in the Palestinian city of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

The ministry said it held “Israel fully responsible for the escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories … and the Gaza Strip, and the repeated violation of the sanctity of the holy mosque” in Jerusalem.

The deterioration of the situation results from “Israel’s elimination of the two-state solution, the decline in international interest in the Palestinian cause and the aggressive and racist Israeli policies,” it added.

On Thursday, the Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, killing nine Palestinians and wounding 16 others.

On Friday evening, a Palestinian gunman opened fire near a synagogue in a settlement in East Jerusalem, killing at least seven and wounding three others. On Saturday morning, a 13-year-old Palestinian from the city shot at a group of Israelis, wounding two of them. ■

