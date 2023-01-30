UNICEF calls for the protection of all children amidst increase of violence in the State of Palestine and Israel

“UNICEF is alarmed by the latest escalation of violence that has left many dead and injured. All children are entitled to special protection under international human rights law, and all their rights including the right to life and protection must be upheld at all times.

“Children continue to pay the highest price of violence. Since the start of 2023, 7 Palestinian children and one Israeli child were killed. Many more were injured and are affected by the spiral of violence.

As the situation remains very volatile, UNICEF fears that an increasing number of children will suffer.

“UNICEF appeals to all parties to de-escalate, exercise the utmost restraint and refrain from using violence, especially against children, in accordance with international law.

“Violence is never a solution, and all forms of violence against children are unacceptable. This must end.”