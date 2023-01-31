3 injured in Brussels metro knife attack

January 31, 2023

Three people were injured in a knife attack on Monday evening in the Brussels-Schuman station, the federal police said on Monday.

Of the injured, one was hurt seriously, the other two slightly. The suspect was arrested by the police, a spokeswoman confirmed.

The person arrested “was already known for a psychiatric history”, according to Belgian online newspaper 7sur7.

Philippe Close, mayor of the city of Brussels, praised “the rapid arrest of the perpetrator.”

The Brussels fire brigade confirmed that a “SMUR (Mobile Emergency and Resuscitation Service) and ambulances are on the spot.” ■

 

