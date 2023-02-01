Tunisia extends state of emergency till year end

Tunisian President Kais Saied decided on Tuesday to extend the state of emergency imposed across the country until the end of 2023.

“The state of emergency in the entire territory will be extended from Tuesday to Dec. 31, 2023,” said the Journal of the Republic of Tunisia, an official biweekly gazette.

Tunisian emergency law allows the authorities’ exceptional powers, including carrying out home arrests, banning official meetings, imposing curfews, monitoring media and press, prohibiting assemblies, and media censorship without permission from the judiciary.

It is considered one of the longest extensions since the state of emergency was first declared in Tunisia on Nov. 24, 2015, following a bomb attack on a bus carrying presidential guards, killing 12 of them. ■