TUS airline in Cyprus records passenger surge

TUS Airways has announced a record number of passengers in 2022 with an increase of over 1,100% across the entire TUS Airways’ network compared to 2021.

During the year 2022, the airline successfully operated over 600% more flights than the previous year and grew its fleet by 150% with the addition of more Airbus A320 aircraft.

Ahmed Aly, CEO of TUS Airways stated: “Despite the challenges faced by the tourism and air travel industries in recent years, TUS Airways has remained committed and steadfast in growing and supporting the Cypriot and East Mediterranean air travel sectors by enhancing regional connectivity and playing a notable pillar in opening new routes and markets. TUS Airways recently made a significant investment in tangible assets of approx. US $20 million, becoming the largest Cypriot airline by fleet size, number of destinations and passenger numbers, just months after relaunching in late 2021. This was, by no means, an easy feat and was only possible through the support of our shareholders, working closely with our partners in hospitality, the Cypriot Ministries of Transportation and Tourism and of course the dedication of the fantastic team at our airline.”