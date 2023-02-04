Budapest airport recovers 75 pct of pre-pandemic passenger traffic in 2022

February 4, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Europe, Travel 0

Budapest Airport said on Friday that it has recovered 75 percent of its pre-pandemic passenger traffic, handling 12.2 million passengers in 2022.

This was a 164 percent increase from 2021, the airport said.

The past year has been “extremely challenging, yet very successful,” the airport in the Hungarian capital said, with the addition of new destinations to its schedule.

Last year, the airport processed 194,000 tons of air cargo, up from 183,362 tons in 2021, which set “unprecedented records.”

In 2022, Budapest Airport had flights to a total of 140 destinations. From the end of last year, the airport resumed direct flights to China. ■

 

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 6993 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG